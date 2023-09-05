CNBC TV18
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad. An orange alert means very heavy rains between 11 cm to 20 cm in a 24-hour duration.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 5, 2023 11:34:27 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad as the city has been witnessing heavy rains since the early hours on Tuesday.

Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city.
An orange alert means very heavy rains between 11 cm to 20 cm in a 24-hour duration.
On Monday, the Hyderabad District Collector had issued orders declaring a holiday to all educational institutions for a day.
