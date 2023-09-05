Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad as the city has been witnessing heavy rains since the early hours on Tuesday.

Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city.

#WATCH | Telangana: Heavy rainfalls lead to waterlogging and traffic jams in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/aOl7TroGDi — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

An orange alert means very heavy rains between 11 cm to 20 cm in a 24-hour duration.

On Monday, the Hyderabad District Collector had issued orders declaring a holiday to all educational institutions for a day.