Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas

1 Min Read
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad as the city has been witnessing heavy rains since the early hours on Tuesday.
Waterlogging and heavy traffic jams were reported from several parts of the city.
#WATCH | Telangana: Heavy rainfalls lead to waterlogging and traffic jams in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/aOl7TroGDi— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023
An orange alert means very heavy rains between 11 cm to 20 cm in a 24-hour duration.
On Monday, the Hyderabad District Collector had issued orders declaring a holiday to all educational institutions for a day.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tata Power Renewable Energy to develop 26-MW solar plant, aims to cut 32,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions yearly
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
India witnesses driest August in the last 122 years, September rains crucial for crops
Sept 4, 2023 IST3 Min Read