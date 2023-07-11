Heavy rains help India wipe rainfall deficit till July 9, downpour in north India to continue: IMD

By Abhimanyu Sharma

While the heavy rainfall continues to batter several states of India, IMD's senior scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy attributed the current spate of heavy rainfall over North and North-west India to interaction of westerlies with south-easterly monsoon. Dr. Roy said that many past records of rainfall have been breached in the past 3 days.

Referring to statistics available till July 9, India Meteorological (IMD) has said that India has wiped out its rainfall deficit, with a current rainfall surplus of 2 percent. While the north-western region has exceeded the monsoon forecast by 59 percent, certain areas in east, north-east, and south peninsular India continue to face a deficit in rainfall. Central India, on the other hand, has neither experienced a deficit nor an excess of rainfall.

IMD's senior scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy attributed the current spate of heavy rainfall over North and North-west India to interaction of westerlies with south-easterly monsoon. She explained the interaction of clouds has been taking place in a north-south oriented zone for the last 2 days, where neither system is allowing the other to move, hence leading to heavy rainfall over a specific region. She further told CNBC-TV18 that the heavy rainfall is likely to continue, and may decrease over Himachal Pradesh by July 11, as the clouds are expected to shift eastwards. However, IMD has forecast very heavy rainfall till July 11 for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.