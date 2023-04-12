Heatwave warning in Odisha for next four days, schools shut

The IMD predicted a "gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over many parts of the country during next five days".
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heat wave conditions in parts of Odisha from April 13 to 16. In the wake of the warning, all schools in the state up to Class 10 and aganwadi centers have been ordered to remain closed till April 16.
Recommended ArticlesView All
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress
Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare
Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Weather forecast for city from April 12- 18
A heat wave is declared if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.
Weather during past 24 hours over the districts of Odisha
This year, the IMD first issued heatwave alert in Konkan and Kutch regions, and some of Maharashtra in February - significantly earlier than the usual trend. This impacted the agriculture sector, wherein farmers witnessed heavy crop damage and subsequent drop in prices. Read more here
On Tuesday, the IMD predicted a "gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over many parts of the country during next five days". The weather department said light rains are also likely over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. "Isolated hailstorm very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on 11th, 13th & 14th April, 2023." the IMD said.
In a press conference on Tuesday, the IMD said India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions. The IMD prediction came just a day after a private forecasting agency, Skymet Weather, predicted "below-normal" monsoon rains in the country.
El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India. The El Nino conditions this year follow three consecutive La Nina years. La Nina, which is the opposite of El Nino, typically brings good rainfall during the monsoon season.
However, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, said not all El Nino years are bad monsoon years.
India recorded 804.1 mm of precipitation in the season in 2018; 845.9 mm in 2017; 864.4 mm in 2016 and 765.8 mm in 2015.
First Published: Apr 12, 2023 12:53 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!