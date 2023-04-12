Heatwave warning in Odisha for next four days, schools shut

The IMD predicted a "gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over many parts of the country during next five days".

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heat wave conditions in parts of Odisha from April 13 to 16. In the wake of the warning, all schools in the state up to Class 10 and aganwadi centers have been ordered to remain closed till April 16.

A heat wave is declared if maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for hilly regions.

On Tuesday, the IMD predicted a "gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C over many parts of the country during next five days". The weather department said light rains are also likely over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. "Isolated hailstorm very likely over Madhya Maharashtra on 11th, 13th & 14th April, 2023." the IMD said.

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is generally associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and dry weather in India. The El Nino conditions this year follow three consecutive La Nina years. La Nina, which is the opposite of El Nino, typically brings good rainfall during the monsoon season.

However, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, said not all El Nino years are bad monsoon years.

India recorded 804.1 mm of precipitation in the season in 2018; 845.9 mm in 2017; 864.4 mm in 2016 and 765.8 mm in 2015.