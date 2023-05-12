IMD forecasts second heatwave spell in these states — Check all alerts here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow heatwave warning for several Indian states, namely Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

While Cyclone Mocha intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm and brings increased rainfall to Northeastern states, some parts of India are likely to see heatwave conditions this week.

This marks the second heatwave spell of this season, the IMD said.

Here are the states and districts where the IMD has issued a heatwave warning:

Rajasthan: Bikaner, Jodhpur, Barmer

Gujarat: Kachchh, Surendranagar, Porbandar, Botad, Anand, Surat

Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik

Bihar: Patna, Jehanbad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Jamui, Banka, Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Munger

West Bengal: Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Purulia

Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are also forecasted to experience heatwave conditions from May 13-15.

Speaking to an ANI reporter on Friday morning, the head of Patna's IMD confirmed that heatwave conditions will prevail in some districts of northeast Bihar. However, relief is expected by next week.

"Due to the arrival of easterly winds in the state, there is a possibility of a decrease in temperature by 1-2 degrees. Relief from the heatwave is expected in the state for three to four days from tomorrow onwards," the official said.

In the meanwhile, eight teams and 200 rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in West Bengal as Cyclone Mocha intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm early Friday morning.