IMD forecasts second heatwave spell in these states — Check all alerts here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow heatwave warning for several Indian states, namely Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra.
While Cyclone Mocha intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm and brings increased rainfall to Northeastern states, some parts of India are likely to see heatwave conditions this week.
This marks the second heatwave spell of this season, the IMD said.