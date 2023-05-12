IMD forecasts second heatwave spell in these states — Check all alerts here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow heatwave warning for several Indian states, namely Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

While Cyclone Mocha intensifies into a very severe cyclonic storm and brings increased rainfall to Northeastern states, some parts of India are likely to see heatwave conditions this week.

