Heatwave warning in several Indian states, with relief expected in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and strong surface winds across several northern districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Haryana. The IMD has also issued a heatwave warning for several districts in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to see temporary relief from the scorching heat with light rain forecasted to bring down the maximum temperature by a few degrees.

Around eight states in India are under an orange alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today with reasons ranging from heavy rain and thunderstorms to heatwave conditions.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and strong surface winds in several northern districts from the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana, as well as Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the east.

The agency at 8 am also noted that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to continue for the next two to three hours at most places over Himachal Pradesh. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall or hail and gusty winds in isolated places in the state.

A video published on ANI shows a fresh coat of snowfall blanketing the Rohtang tunnel in Manali.

In Bihar's East Champaran, Khagaria, Banka and Patna districts, the IMD has issued a heatwave warning.

The eastern state of West Bengal is also expected to continue experiencing hot and uncomfortable weather today.

Kolkata saw a minimum temperature of 29.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while several parts of Gangetic West Bengal saw temperatures rise above 40 degrees Celsius.

The Met office warned that hot and discomforting weather is likely to continue in Kolkata and adjoining areas, with isolated pockets of sub-Himalayan West Bengal including Birbhum, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram, also forecasted to experience heatwave conditions.

In Andhra Pradesh , the Guntar, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Krishna districts each have a heatwave warning.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has also forecast thunderstorms on April 21 and 22 in parts of Andhra Pradesh that could bring relief to people from the hot weather. These storms could be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometres/hour at isolated places over the north coast, south coast, Yanam and Rayalaseema regions.

Delhi to expect rainfall, bringing relief from scorching heat

The national capital is expected to see temporary relief from the scorching heat with light rain forecasted to bring down the maximum temperature by a few degrees.

Despite this, the Safdarjung Observatory reported a minimum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, which is two notches higher than normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius, after reaching 40.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive day that the temperature has remained above 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has been grappling with a heatwave for the past three days, and the MeT office has predicted that above-normal maximum temperatures will continue in most parts of the country from April to June.

Kerala reaches new daily electricity consumption record as mercury rises

Kerala is experiencing high temperatures, with Palakkad district recording the highest maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Daily electricity consumption in the state has reached a new record of 100.35 million units on April 17, crossing the 100 million units mark for the third time this month, according to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

"Last year, the highest consumption was around 96 million units on April 28. That mark was crossed in the last week itself," the official said.

Despite this, the KSEB said the situation was manageable as electricity was available from the power exchange at an affordable rate.

However, the water level in dams under the KSEB has dropped drastically and reached the lowest level recorded in the last six years.

Meghalaya shuts schools until Friday as temperatures soar

Schools in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district will be closed for three days due to high temperatures, which have risen above 37 degrees Celsius and even touched 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The district's Deputy Commissioner ordered the closure of all primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools from April 19-21 to ensure the well-being of students, teachers, and staff. Night schools will remain open.

The Met department has warned of rising temperatures in the state, particularly in lower altitude areas in Garo Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts.

