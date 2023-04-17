Heatwave alert in these states for next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for several states in its latest weather bulletin. The states which are likely to be hit by heat waves in the coming days include Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI that there is no heatwave warning for Delhi, but there will be a further increase in temperatures.

#WATCH | Delhi: There'll be further increase in temperature in Delhi,Punjab,Haryana & North West India in coming days. Due to western disturbances, temp will drop in coming days. Orange alert has been issued regarding heatwave in many states, incl West Bengal: Naresh Kumar,IMD pic.twitter.com/Wpj0mj8KUu — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Heatwave alert for the next five days

As per the Met department’s bulletin, the heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Punjab and Haryana on April 17 and in the subsequent three days.

An alert has also been issued for west Madhya Pradesh where heatwave conditions are likely to prevail on April 17 and April 18.

These heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during the next five days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days. An orange alert has been issued for West Bengal.

For Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, the IMD has forecast heatwave conditions during the next two days. No heatwave alert has been issued for Maharashtra but the maximum temperature is expected to rise by two to four degrees Celsius.

The IMD bulletin also mentioned that the Gangetic West Bengal region has been under heatwave conditions for six days. Some regions of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Bihar have been also been experiencing heat waves for the past two days.

According to the weather agency, the temperatures will drop slightly in several parts of the country due to a Western Disturbance in the coming days.