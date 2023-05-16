Breaking News
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to Rs 3,005 crore, beats estimates
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsIMD forecasts delayed monsoon arrival in Kerala, expected onset on June 4

IMD forecasts delayed monsoon arrival in Kerala, expected onset on June 4

IMD forecasts delayed monsoon arrival in Kerala, expected onset on June 4
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 3:51:55 PM IST (Updated)

This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed than the normal date of onset, the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon will make a delayed arrival in Kerala with an expected onset date of June 4, per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, heatwave conditions are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next two days, the IMD warned on Tuesday. Over the next five days, Northeastern states are also likely to experience heavy rainfall, they added.

Forecast on the onset of monsoon in Kerala
This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed than the normal date of onset, the IMD said.
The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on Sunday, June 4, with a model error of ± 4 days.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X