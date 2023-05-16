IMD forecasts delayed monsoon arrival in Kerala, expected onset on June 4

This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed than the normal date of onset, the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon will make a delayed arrival in Kerala with an expected onset date of June 4, per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, heatwave conditions are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next two days, the IMD warned on Tuesday. Over the next five days, Northeastern states are also likely to experience heavy rainfall, they added.

Forecast on the onset of monsoon in Kerala

This year, the southwest monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed than the normal date of onset, the IMD said.

The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on Sunday, June 4, with a model error of ± 4 days.