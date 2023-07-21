Haryana gets first-ever flood alert, farmers fear loss of 30% rice yield

While the relief work by the Haryana government continues, over 1,354 places in 12 districts have reportedly been flooded amid heavy rainfall.

A flood alert was issued in Haryana for the first time on Friday, putting forth another major problem for farmers. The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a few days, triggering floods in many regions and adding woes to the farmers.

Despite heavy rains abating, many fields in Haryana remain flooded. While the relief work by the state government continues, over 1,354 places in 12 districts have reportedly been flooded amid heavy rainfall.

Estimated loss

An initial estimate by the government shows that rain caused losses of over Rs 500 crore. Meanwhile, farmer groups said 60 percent of paddy fields are flooded and fear loss of 30 percent of the rice yield.

The state government has announced a compensation rate of Rs 15,000 per acre for crops damaged in the recent heavy monsoon rains in the state. The rain completely damaged crops on more than 18,000 acres. The paddy crop can be resown by July 31 on lands from which the water has receded, he said. The chief minister said that vegetable and cotton-growing farmers have suffered the maximum loss. Besides this, maize, pulses, fodder, etc have also been damaged.

Affected areas in Haryana include Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Palwal and Faridabad. The government said it will compensate farmers for the loss of cattle.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted ilght/moderate Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is north Haryana and Chandigarh on July 21 and 22. Continuous rainfall has sparked fears of rising water level in Sirsa, Fatehabad.

With inputs from PTI