    Haryana gets first ever flood alert, farmers fear loss of 30% rice yield

    Haryana gets first-ever flood alert, farmers fear loss of 30% rice yield

    Haryana gets first-ever flood alert, farmers fear loss of 30% rice yield
    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023 3:13:38 PM IST (Published)

    While the relief work by the Haryana government continues, over 1,354 places in 12 districts have reportedly been flooded amid heavy rainfall.

    A flood alert was issued in Haryana for the first time on Friday, putting forth another major problem for farmers. The state has been witnessing heavy rainfall for a few days, triggering floods in many regions and adding woes to the farmers.

    Despite heavy rains abating, many fields in Haryana remain flooded. While the relief work by the government continues, over 1,354 places in 12 districts have reportedly been flooded amid heavy rainfall.
    Estimated loss
    An initial estimate by the government shows that rain caused losses of over Rs 500 crore. Meanwhile, farmer groups said 60 percent of paddy fields are flooded and fear loss of 30 percent of the rice yield.
    Affected areas in Haryana include Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Palwal and Faridabad. The government said it will compensate farmers for the loss of cattle.
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted Light/moderate Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is north Haryana and Chandigarh on July 21 and 22. Continuous rainfall has sparked fears of rising water level in Sirsa, Fatehabad.
    Haryana

