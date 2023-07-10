Gujarat receives 10% annual rainfall in 6 days, IMD predicts heavy rains till July 13

The current water level in the 207 water reservoirs, including the Sardar Sarovar Dam (Narmada Dam), stands at 47.41% of total capacity. Among them, 26 reservoirs are overflowing with water.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall lashed most parts of Gujarat over the weekend and it is likely to continue for the next three days. The state has received 10% of its average annual rainfall in just six days. Official data indicates that the state has received 43.80% of its average annual rainfall as of July 10.

The State Emergency Centre, responsible for monitoring rain situations, reported that in the last 36 hours until Monday morning, 245 talukas in 33 districts received rainfall. Santalpur taluka of Radhanpur district received the highest rainfall in the state, with 164 mm recorded in the last 36 hours.

Even the traditionally arid Kutch region has received 112% of its average annual rainfall. The incessant rainfall has led to a significant inflow of water into reservoirs throughout the state. The current water level in the 207 water reservoirs, including the Sardar Sarovar Dam (Narmada Dam), stands at 47.41% of total capacity. Among them, 26 reservoirs are overflowing with water, sources told Local18.