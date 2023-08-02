Gujarat farmers incurred Rs 1,200 crore loss due to cyclone Biparjoy: Minister

Indian government has released Rs 1,140 crore to Gujarat as central share of the SDRF as 1.33 lakh hectare area is reported to have been affected due to the cyclone, according to Gujarat government.

Farmers in Gujarat’s areas affected by cyclone Biparjoy incurred a loss of Rs 1,212. 50 crore in agriculture and horticulture crops, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed in reply to Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s questions in Rajya Sabha.

He also informed that 1.33 lakh hectare area is reported to have been affected due to the cyclone , according to Gujarat government. The central government has released Rs 1,140 crore to Gujarat from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as central share of the relief operations.

The primary responsibility for providing relief to affected farmers lies with the state government after the funds are allocated in the SDRF.

National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) extends additional financial assistance if a severe disaster hits a state, following an assessment based on the visit of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT).

Nityanand Rai in a statement to Rajya Sabha said, “The allocation in the SDRF of the State is made towards all notified concerned disasters including cyclone, and it is for the State Government concerned to provide necessary relief to affected farmers from SDRF already placed at their disposal in accordance with Government of India approved items & norms, in the wake of a natural disaster.”

“Information on quantum of amount given to farmers is not maintained by this Ministry centrally, since the execution of relief measures on the ground is the responsibility of the state,” Rai added.

An amount of Rs. 1,159.60 crore is available in SDRF account of Gujarat as reported by Gujarat’s State Accountant General, as per the letter to Rajya Sabha.