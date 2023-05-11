The red soil and the climate of Bankura are suitable for the cultivation of green Anna apples just like Israel. The only obstacle in this case is the temperature at the time of fruiting, said an expert.

Apple cultivation usually requires a temperature range of 5-6 degree Celsius, which is typically found in the cooler climates of hill regions such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. And it is in these states that apple is usually grown. But West Bengal's Kaushik Banerjee has beaten the odds to grow apples in the hot Arambagh in Hooghly district.

Banerjee, who is the Arambagh BDO, took the initiative to grow green apples in a piece of land owned by the local mosque in Chakbeshia village in the district.

He planted 152 saplings a year and a half ago. Despite the challenging climate, around 130 trees have survived, and apples have started to grow on them. Banerjee is optimistic that this experiment could encourage more people to cultivate apples commercially.

Local Panchayat chief Shah Mohammad Rafiq said, "We are very happy that this project has been implemented successfully."

Banerjee said the decision to cultivate apples was made after 100 days of work. The saplings were planted slowly with the help of labourers, including the Panchayat head. Two individuals were assigned to take care of the entire orchard. Despite the intense heat in the region, the apple trees have produced good quality fruit.

Also Read: India prohibits import of apples costing below Rs 50

Banerjee said the farmers in the area have already seen significant profits from cultivating these apples, which could be an encouraging sign for future commercial cultivation.

Apple cultivation is being conducted experimentally in different parts of Bankura, a region known for its extreme climate and rough red soil. Cultivation of apples on red rough soil in extreme climatic areas like Bankura would have seemed impossible until five years ago.

However, despite the challenges posed by the local environment, the cultivation of apples in Bankura has yielded promising results. In particular, the Anna, Dossart Golden, and HRMN-99 varieties of apples are being grown experimentally in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Farming System Research at Parashmani Development and Research Foundation located at Damodarpur in Bankura district.

Around 80 apple trees have been planted in Parashmani, and the cultivation has been ongoing for approximately three years. However, it is worth noting that at least five years of experience is required to cultivate apples successfully in Bankura's climatic conditions.

Parashmani Development and Research Foundation owner Siddharth Sen said, "For the last three years, almost every tree has flowered and fruited. Research is also going on about how much water is required for apple cultivation or what minerals are required in the soil. If apples can be grown on red laterite soil, it will be an agricultural revolution. I am quite optimistic. But it will take more time to commercialize it."

Sanjay Sengupta, a field officer of the district horticulture department, said, "The red soil and the climate of Bankura are suitable for the cultivation of green Anna apples just like Israel. The only obstacle in this case is the temperature at the time of fruiting. The minimum temperature required for the production of Anna apples or green apples is 8 degrees. We rarely get this temperature in Bankura district. Once harvested, this apple can withstand temperatures up to about 42 degrees Celsius."

It took approximately fourteen and a half years to grow grapes in the Bankura district, but now delicious grapes are being grown and sold in various places throughout the district. Similarly, apples are being cultivated experimentally in Bankura, with Parashmani leading the way in this endeavor.

While it may take some time and patience, the people of Bankura are hopeful that their experimental apple cultivation will eventually spread throughout West Bengal and India. This could have significant economic benefits for the region and demonstrate the potential of innovative agricultural practices to transform traditional cultivation practices.