The red soil and the climate of Bankura are suitable for the cultivation of green Anna apples just like Israel. The only obstacle in this case is the temperature at the time of fruiting, said an expert.

Apple cultivation usually requires a temperature range of 5-6 degree Celsius, which is typically found in the cooler climates of hill regions such as Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. And it is in these states that apple is usually grown. But West Bengal's Kaushik Banerjee has beaten the odds to grow apples in the hot Arambagh in Hooghly district.

Banerjee, who is the Arambagh BDO, took the initiative to grow green apples in a piece of land owned by the local mosque in Chakbeshia village in the district.

He planted 152 saplings a year and a half ago. Despite the challenging climate, around 130 trees have survived, and apples have started to grow on them. Banerjee is optimistic that this experiment could encourage more people to cultivate apples commercially.