Green signal: China’s carbon emissions trading market to start this month

China launched its long-awaited initiative aimed at carbon neutrality. The State Council Executive, presided over by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, announced that China's national carbon emissions trading market will commence operations in July.

As China seeks to create the world’s largest emissions trading system, a national market is a significant step as it seeks to fix a price on carbon, support renewable energy and curb high energy consumption through market-based means, reported Bloomberg.

Through this initiative, China will hope to curb pollution caused by power generation, especially from fossil fuels, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

This initiative can help China reach its goal of peak emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060. China is currently the world’s biggest polluter.

The Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange (SEEE) is China's first national carbon emissions trading platform. The exchange had announced new rules on June 23 and said it will manage the new trading platform till a national carbon emissions operator was formalised.

Trade on SEEE could expand 30 times in the next 10 years, even as it begins with around $800 million in the first year, as per a Bloomberg report quoting Citigroup Inc.

The pilot carbon market covered just around 3,000 companies from more than 20 sectors. It spanned a total of 440 million tonnes of carbon emissions, with a total turnover of about 10.47 billion yuan (USD $1.61 billion), as per data from China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Companies gave an enthusiastic response to SEEE’s notice specifying the trading methods and trading time for the national carbon market, which is estimated to be a trillion-yuan market.

China’s 14th five-year plan period (2021-25) estimates that clean energy will account for 80 percent of the increase in energy consumption, up 20 percentage points from the 13th five-year plan period (2016-20).

A great deal of investment will be required to achieve this promise of clean green energy. The government is not keen on continuing with subsidies.

The Shanghai exchange had said last week that listed transactions will be for 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent or less. The daily price would move in a range of 10 percent against the previous day; this could rise to 30 percent in case of larger block trades.

Eight energy-intensive industries, including power, petrochemicals, chemicals, iron, building materials, non-ferrous metals, paper and civil aviation will be inducted into the national carbon market.

The system will initially cover more than 2,200 companies in China’s power sector, which account for about half of the emissions, said Bloomberg. It is expected to add more industries such as steel and cement companies into its fold.