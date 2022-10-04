Govt prepares action plan to control air pollution in Haryana

By Anand Singha

The Haryana government has devised a roadmap under the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) policy for long-term improvement in air quality in the Delhi-NCR region and surrounding areas, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday.

Kaushal urged the officers to carefully follow the CAQM policy and complete their work within the stipulated time period, stating that air pollution can only be minimised through an inclusive, affordable, and innovative strategy, reported Hindustan Times.

He stated that the state government's goal is to reduce air pollution by effectively executing the plan of action at the grassroots level.

Kaushal further said that every effort is being made to combat air pollution.