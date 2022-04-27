Gopal Rai on landfill fires: BJP-run MCDs should have employed bulldozers on garbage mountains

By PTI  IST (Published)
The BJP-run municipal corporations should have employed bulldozers to clean the mountains of garbage in Delhi, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who blamed "corruption" in the MCDs for the city's recurrent landfill fires. Rai made his comments one day after a big fire erupted at the Bhalswa landfill in north Delhi. The fire was seen churning out strong plumes of smoke and turning the sky murky grey in several videos.

The minister had on Tuesday night asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit a report on the fire at the landfill in north Delhi within 24 hours.
On April 21, Rai had said the Delhi government will study a system installed in Mumbai to capture methane from the rotting waste and replicate it in the capital to prevent fires at landfills.
The Ghazipur landfill has seen three such fires since March 28. The wet waste dumped in a landfill produces methane when it rots. In hot weather conditions, methane catches fire spontaneously and the blaze spreads as it feeds on combustible material like textiles and plastics.
