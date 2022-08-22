By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Scientists so far believed that the reptile population explosion was due to the extinction of their competitors. However, this new study led by Harvard University indicates that extreme climate change, rather than mass extinction, was behind the boom millions of years ago.

A study led by Harvard University has found new evidence that indicates reptile evolution was caused by rapid global warming. The findings of a new study challenge the previously-known reasons on the evolution of the reptiles.

Rising global temperatures millions of years ago caused the rates of evolution and diversity of reptiles to explode, a peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature Communications, has found.

According to the study, led by scientists from Harvard University in the United States, this extreme climate shift gave rise to a variety of acquired abilities, physical characteristics, and traits just over 250 million years ago. This helped establish reptile lineages as one of the most successful and diverse animal groups in the world. Previously, researchers had thought that the explosion in reptile species was the result of the two of the biggest mass extinction events.

Also read: Scientists establish link between human evolution and climate change

The two largest mass extinction events on Earth took place at the end of the Permian geologic period. About 86 percent of all the animal species were wiped out in the extinction event about 252 million years ago. It also marked the onset of a new era where the population of reptiles on land boomed rapidly.

Scientists, so far, believed that the increase in reptile population and their evolution was due to the extinction of their competitors. However, this new study indicates that global warming, rather than mass extinction, was behind the boom.

Researchers, from the Department of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology and the Museum of Comparative Zoology at Harvard University, studied the bodily changes of reptiles and correlated it with climate data to find patterns.

The team of scientists of Harvard University precisely measured and scanned reptile fossils ranging from 294-237 million years old. They examined 1,000 specimens at 50 research institutions in 20 countries. For climate data, they used an existing large database of sea surface temperatures based on oxygen isotope data, that extends back to 450 million years.

By tracking changes in body and head size and shape of reptiles and pairing it with climate data, the researchers found that the faster the rate of climate change, the faster reptiles evolved.

The detailed work of evolutionary paleobiologist Tiago Simões and the team has refined the complex evolutionary tree for reptiles and their ancestors. However, it’s still unclear which played a bigger role in reptile evolution — all those open ecological niches after the end-Permian mass extinction, or the dramatic climate fluctuations.