Global warming ends — UN chief warns 'global boiling' era now a harsh reality

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, issued a dire warning on Thursday (July 27) as scientists confirmed that July is on track to be the hottest month ever recorded in history. The era of global warming is officially over, and the world has now entered the era of "global boiling," according to Guterres.

"The era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived," Guterres emphasised during a speech at the UN headquarters in New York City. His remarks came in response to new data released by the European Union and the World Meteorological Organization , which revealed that global temperatures this month have shattered all previous records.

The consequences of this extreme heat are far-reaching and alarming. The burning of fossil fuels has driven a steady rise in global average temperatures, exacerbating weather extremes and contributing to violent weather events across the planet.

"Climate change is here. It is terrifying. And it is just the beginning," Guterres said, emphasising the urgent need for immediate climate action. He stressed that limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels is still possible but requires drastic and swift measures.

"The air is unbreathable, the heat is unbearable, and the level of fossil fuel profits and climate inaction is unacceptable. Leaders must lead. No more hesitancy, no more excuses, no more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that," Guterres urged politicians during a press conference.

The unprecedented heatwaves affecting vast regions of North America, Asia, Africa, and Europe are unequivocally caused by climate change, Guterres asserted. He underscored that humanity is to blame, and the rapid pace of change is devastating. Greenhouse gas emissions must be rapidly and globally reduced, and the transition to clean energy must be a priority for fossil fuel companies.

"We have seen some progress: a robust rollout of renewables, some positive steps from sectors such as shipping," Guterres acknowledged. "But none of this is going far enough or fast enough. No more greenwashing. No more deception."

In addition to reducing emissions, Guterres stressed the need for countries to invest in adaptation measures to protect their citizens from the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

"Extreme weather is becoming the new normal," he warned. "All countries must respond and protect their people from the searing heat, fatal floods, storms, drought, and raging fires that result."