Global Recycling Day 2023: 10 ways to recycle at home

Global Recycling Day promotes the concept and practice of recycling and spreads awareness on the importance of recycling. Global Recycling Day was first announced in 2015 after the president of the Bureau of International Recycling, Ranjit S. Baxi, brought it to the attention of the World Recycling Convention that same year.

Global Recycling Day is observed every year on March 18 with an aim to spread awareness about the rapid pace at which our natural resources are depleting and the need for recycling to slow it down. The day promotes the concept and practice of recycling and encourages the limited use of natural resources to save the planet.

Theme for 2023

The Global Recycling Day 2023 will be celebrated around the theme “Creative Innovation” to encourage people to think out of the box and find new ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle.

History and significance

The first celebration of Global Recycling Day took place on March 18, 2018, and the date was chosen as it coincided with the 70th anniversary of the Bureau of International Recycling.

The celebration marks the importance of recycling in preserving the Earth’s natural resources and educates people on the importance of recycling.

On Global Recycling Day 2023, here are 10 easy ways to start recycling at home.

Plastic water bottles

Plastic water bottles can be easily recycled with the use of creativity. They can be cut off the bottom and used as planters to plant seedlings in them. These nifty plant holders can be hung as well to make a great addition to the garden space.

Aluminium foil

Aluminium foil is also a non-biodegradable waste which can be recycled. They can be used as reflectors for plants in the shade, they can be used as a dryer ball after crumpling to help remove static cling and wrinkles from clothes.

Composting

Countertop composting is another way to help the mission of reducing, reusing, and recycling. You can simply dig a hole in your garden or use a covered container to compost biodegradable waste such as peels, waste vegetables and more. The compost can then be used as manure for the garden.

Newspaper

Instead of stocking old newspapers, they can be repurposed as packing paper to wrap fragile items or gifts. They can also be used as a cleaning aid to clean window stains.

Plastic Bags

Plastic bags can be recycled in many ways at home. They can be used to line wastebaskets, or as a seal to secure cans, and bottles which tend to leak. They can also be used to wrap fragile items for storage or shipping.

CDs, DVDs, VHS Tapes

CDs can be used to make a creative and decorative pieces like a collage of reflective CDs for walls or ceilings. Old VHS tapes can be used to bind things together in place of plastic rope.

Old Cell Phones and Devices

Old phones and devices can be cleaned up and gifted or donated to someone who needs it. They can also be disassembled and sent to electronic recycler units or users can exchange them for a new phone.

Envelopes

Envelopes which are in good condition can be reused or they can help in storing garden seeds. Paper envelopes can also be used to create organic mulch for the garden or to fill pillowcases.

Water

With some reconfiguring of water pipes, used water like bathwater and sink water can be reused for flushing the toilet or for watering yards and gardens. Further rainwater can be stored and repurposed for washing.

Glass jars and containers.

Food-filled glass containers can be reused as containers for other items or in creative ways to make household items such as decorative light hangers.