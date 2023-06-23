In the past 20 years, the market capitalisation of the top 40 mining companies has more than tripled from $387 billion in 2003 to $1,225 billion in 2022, mainly due to consolidation. Of the top 40 miners, more than one-third have merged with other players through a series of huge, sector altering transactions. The good news is that more mega deals are expected in the coming years, according to a report by PwC.

There is an emergence of new technology for remote and automated work, something that mining CEOs said was 'unheard of' in the industry only a few years prior. Covid accelerated this trend of forcing miners to adopt technology so as to operate safely.