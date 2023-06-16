1.5 degree Celsius limit breached for the first time in summer: Report

Earlier, the mean global temperature had exceeded pre-industrial averages by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius only in the winter and spring months. Experts believe that the short-term breaches of the 1.5 degree C threshold are now inevitable.

For the first time in history, the global mean temperature crossed the key 1.5 degrees Celsius limit at the start of June, 2023. According to the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF), this is the first time that the target was breached in the summer months.

“Global mean temperature exceeded the 1.5 degrees threshold during the first days of June. Monitoring how often and for how long these breaches occur is more important than ever, if we are to avoid more severe consequences of the climate crisis,” the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF) tweeted on Thursday, June 16

https://twitter.com/ECMWF/status/1669282752804388865