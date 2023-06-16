CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment News1.5 degree Celsius limit breached for the first time in summer: Report

1.5 degree Celsius limit breached for the first time in summer: Report

1.5 degree Celsius limit breached for the first time in summer: Report
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023 7:03:56 PM IST (Updated)

Earlier, the mean global temperature had exceeded pre-industrial averages by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius only in the winter and spring months. Experts believe that the short-term breaches of the 1.5 degree C threshold are now inevitable.

For the first time in history, the global mean temperature crossed the key 1.5 degrees Celsius limit at the start of June, 2023. According to the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF), this is the first time that the target was breached in the summer months.

“Global mean temperature exceeded the 1.5 degrees threshold during the first days of June. Monitoring how often and for how long these breaches occur is more important than ever, if we are to avoid more severe consequences of the climate crisis,” the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF) tweeted on Thursday, June 16
https://twitter.com/ECMWF/status/1669282752804388865
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X