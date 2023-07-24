Ghaziabad threatened with flood-like situation as Hindon River water level rises

More than 50 people were rescued from flooded Karhera village in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, after an increase in water discharge in the Hindon river. The flooding also led to the Yamuna river breaching its danger mark in Delhi due to heavy rainfall.

A flood alert has been sounded in Ghaziabad/Noida as around 200 people have been evacuated from the Hindon banks. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has issued a flood warning for low-lying regions along the Hindon as water discharge in the river increased, officials said on Sunday.

Evacuation efforts underway

Around 200 people from five villages have been evacuated and shifted to shelter homes after the alert was raised on Saturday. Over 50 individuals were successfully rescued from Karhera village itself on Sunday, July 23. The village, situated on the banks of the Hindon River, experienced severe flooding due to an increase in water discharge in the river, which is a tributary of the Yamuna.

To carry out the rescue operation, a team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Sahibabad police utilised motorboats to evacuate the residents. The village had accumulated more than 8 feet of water, making the situation critical.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Bhaskar Verma from Sahibabad reported that some villagers were relocated to safer areas, while others found shelter with their relatives. Additionally, a relief camp was established in a school within the village to assist those affected by the floods.

Gen (retd) VK Singh, the Member of Parliament from Ghaziabad and a Union minister, directed officials to ensure that ration and essential supplies are provided to the flood-affected individuals.

Furthermore, the NDRF conducted rescue operations in Ataur Nangla and Noor Nagar villages, both under the jurisdiction of the Nandgram police station, on the previous night. The rescue efforts extended to saving bovines and other animals as well.

River water levels on the rise again

The flooding was exacerbated by the Hindon River breaching its embankment near the city forest. Consequently, the forest and nearby colonies were submerged, leading the local administration to close the City Park.

In addition to the situation in Ghaziabad, the Yamuna River in Delhi witnessed water levels breaching the danger mark of 205.33 meters once again on Sunday. This increase was caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, leading to a surge in discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage into the river.

With agency inputs.