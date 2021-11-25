Germany commits 1.2 billion euros to help India go clean and green

Germany will give more than 1.2 billion euros, or Rs 10,025 crore, to India to battle climate change and help the country in green energy transition.

The announcement comes at a time when a delegation from the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is visiting India.

“Every fifth person on this planet is Indian. Without Indians you cannot solve any big world problems, and one of the biggest is climate change,” German Ambassador Walter Lindner said at a press briefing, adding that the two countries will work together to achieve goals promised at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

IPCC report

Earlier this year, an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report had predicted that India and Germany would suffer more from extreme climatic events.

In view of the report, both countries promised to scale down their use of non-renewable and switch to cleaner alternatives at the COP26 earlier this month.

India along with Germany is responsible for nearly 9 percent of global greenhouse gases.

“At COP26, India and Germany agreed to phase down unabated coal power. Germany will exit coal by 2038, possibly much earlier. And India has just joined a multilateral Coal Transition Programme funded by the Climate Investments Funds and supported by Germany,” a statement by the German Embassy said, adding India will retire 50 gigawatts of coal plants by 2027.

How does it stack up?

The new commitments will be divided into 713 million euros for energy, 409 million euros for urban development and 90 million euros for agro ecology and natural resources, ANI reported, quoting government sources from Germany. The projects will support India’s ambition to expand solar power generation.

At present, Germany is collaborating with India in areas like sustainable urban development (3.16 billion euros), energy (5.08 billion euros), vocational training, health and social protection (568 million euros) and management of natural resources and agriculture (435 million euros).

"India is the biggest development cooperation partner for Germany. This cooperation of 63 years is based on a strong foundation of shared values and vision. Both countries have borne the brunt of climate change," Dr Claudia Warning, Director General from the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, told ANI.