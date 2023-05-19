The trillion dollar question that the G7 will face in Hiroshima

It’s high time for G7 countries to eliminate the climate finance paradox and protect other countries from marching on the ‘highway of climate hell’. Afterall, in Paul Hawken’s words, we are stealing the future, selling it in the present and calling it a gross domestic product.

“Poor nations were locked in a Sisyphean trap: They must borrow money to ward off rising seas and storms — only to see disasters made worse by climate change destroy the improvements they make. But the debt remains, and often countries are left to borrow once again”, Mohamad Nasheed, the former president of the Maldives, said while talking about the debt crisis faced by the vulnerable countries. As the country faces severe risk of rising sea level, its external debt touched an all time high in 2022.

Maldives is not alone. Last year, when Pakistan was getting ravaged by the flood, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a bailout of over $1.1 billion. This aid came in when the World Bank’s official number of property damage in the South Asian nation itself was $40 billion. To mitigate the existing problem, Pakistan sought more funds, when the country already had external debt of around $130 billion.

The 49th G7 summit from May 19 to 21, 2023 is another chance to fix the G7's paradoxical stance on climate finance and strengthen the less-developed nations in the global battle against climate change. It's one of the top issues that the Indian Prime Minister is expected to bring up when the heads of state of the world's seven richest democratic countries meet in Hiroshima this week.