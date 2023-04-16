G7 pledges phase-out of fossil fuels, fails to agree on timeline to exit coal

The G7 said it will “accelerate the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels so as to achieve net zero in energy systems by 2050,” according to a communique issued by its energy and environment ministers who met in Sapporo, Japan over the weekend. .

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) have reached a deal to fasten the phase-out of unabated fossil fuels. However, they failed to come to an agreement on a deadline to exit coal as well as left the door open for new investments in natural gast.

The G7 have appointed themselves leaders in the global mission to decarbonise the planet. The document sets the tone for climate and energy conversations for the rest of the year. Failure to agree on a timeline to exit coal may weaken resolve ahead of a critical UN climate summit in Dubai later this year — COP28 — where nearly 200 nations will be pressed to phase out the fossil fuel.

The communique also permits new natural gas investments, which activists said was contradictory to the group's 2022 communique. Last year, the G7 pledged to "end new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022, except in limited circumstances clearly defined by each country that are consistent with a 1.5 degrees C warming limit.”

This year, the G-7 said that “investment in the gas sector can be appropriate to help address potential market shortfalls” provoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine if they are “implemented in a manner consistent with our climate objectives and without creating lock-in effects.”

The G7 also called for accelerating installment of renewable energy infrastructure. The group, in the document, said it planned to boost solar capacity to over 1,000 gigawatt and offshore wind generation to 150 gigawatt across its constituents by the end of this decade. The Nikkei reported Saturday those figures would triple solar power and increase offshore wind capacity seven-fold from 2021 levels.

Neither targets constitute new ambition, said Maria Pastukhova, a senior policy advisor at the consultancy E3G, who said that existing announced national targets by G7 countries effectively equal the same amounts.

The Sapporo meeting is a precursor to the annual G7 summit for world leaders, which Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host in Hiroshima next month.

India stresses on need to address climate change issues in tandem with environmental action

There is a need to holistically address climate change issues in tandem with environmental action, India said on Sunday at the G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment in Sapporo, Japan.

Addressing a plenary session of the G7 ministers' meeting, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted India's emphasis on collective action to address environmental challenges, including efforts to encourage individual and community action through Mission LiFE. He said changing individual and community behaviour can have a meaningful impact on mitigating the effects of environmental and climate crises.

"Protecting and restoring ecosystems can help us reduce the extent of climate change and cope with its impacts. It is, therefore, important that we address issues related to climate change in tandem with environmental action, holistically. We do hope that this is at the core of deliberations of this meeting of the Climate, Energy and Environment Ministers of the G7 countries," he said.

"Climate change, desertification, and biodiversity loss are deeply interlinked and pose existential challenges to humanity," Yadav said.

He said Rio conventions have made remarkable progress in addressing these challenges through a consensus-driven approach based on principles.

While India has taken strong domestic actions to combat climate change, set ambitious targets for itself, and steer international actions through various initiatives, Yadav emphasised the need for a country-driven approach based on the principles of equity and CBDR-RC (common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities) to undertake decisive action.

Equity essentially means each country's share of carbon dioxide emissions is equal to its share of the global population.

The CBDR-RC principle recognises that each country is responsible for addressing climate change, but developed countries should bear primary responsibilities as they account for most of the historical and current greenhouse gas emissions.

Yadav expressed hope that the leadership of G7 nations would ensure an effective fight against the triple challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, conscious of the fact that "we have One Earth, we are One Family and have One Future".

The G7 comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

During the G7 summit in Germany last year, the participating countries established a shared objective of transitioning towards a predominantly decarbonised electricity supply by 2035.

With inputs from Bloomberg and PTI