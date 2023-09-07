CNBC TV18
G20 Summit 2023: How IMD plans to provide tailored weather updates and forecasts for Delhi

The IMD has launched a separate webpage for tailored weather updates and forecasts in Delhi. Check more details here:

Sept 7, 2023 2:44:56 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is keeping a close watch on Delhi weather ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit — which is set to take place on September 9 and 10. IMD scientist Soma Sen said, "The IMD is functioning round the clock to provide detailed weather forecasts for Delhi till September 10." The weather department's weather monitoring for the summit began on Thursday morning.

Here's a look at the IMD's plan
The IMD has installed an additional automatic weather station near Pragati Maidan — the G20 Summit venue — to provide specialised and real-time weather forecasts in view of the high-level event.
Meanwhile, Sen told news agency ANI that a separate webpage has also been created for tailored weather updates and forecasts. These will be accessible through a dedicated webpage on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.
"In this webpage, we have introduced a detailed forecast for nine locations across Delhi, where the maximum footfall of the delegates is expected during the G20 Summit," she added.
These nine key locations across Delhi are — the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi railway station, Chandni Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Red Fort/Rajghat, Delhi University and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).
The webpage will provide real-time data from the newly deployed automatic weather station (AWS) near the G20 Summit venue. "The data will be updated at 15-minute intervals, ensuring that users have the most accurate and up-to-date weather information at their fingertips," the IMD was quoted by PTI as saying.
Sen further informed that the webpage will have the information about current weather conditions, including humidity, temperature, wind speed and wind direction. "Nowcast, valid for 3 hours, will also be there on the webpage...," she said.
The G20 Leaders' Summit will be held on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 2:43 PM IST
delhi weather, Delhi weather forecast, G20, g20 summit, IMD

X