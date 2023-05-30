homeenvironment NewsFlight delays and disruptions in Delhi — thunderstorm unleashes heavy rainfall, strong winds

Flight delays and disruptions in Delhi — thunderstorm unleashes heavy rainfall, strong winds

Flight delays and disruptions in Delhi — thunderstorm unleashes heavy rainfall, strong winds
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com May 30, 2023 9:07:04 PM IST (Published)

In addition to flight delays, the Delhi Airport has reported that a total of 10 flights have been diverted to nearby airports such as Jaipur and Lucknow due to the unfavorable weather conditions.

Delhi was struck by a powerful thunderstorm, unleashing heavy rainfall and fierce winds that swept through the entire national capital on Tuesday everning. The sudden downpour caused significant disruptions at the Delhi Airport, leading to delays and diversions of several flights.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at a cool 35.9 degrees Celsius, which was significantly below the normal average by five notches.
Over 20 domestic arrivals and 10 domestic departures have experienced delays due to the adverse weather conditions.
SpiceJet, one of the prominent airlines operating in Delhi, had issued an advisory to its passengers, informing them of expected delays and advising them to stay updated with the latest information.
In addition to flight delays, the Delhi Airport has reported that a total of 10 flights have been diverted to nearby airports such as Jaipur and Lucknow due to the unfavorable weather conditions.
Among the diverted flights, nine have been redirected to Jaipur, while one has been rerouted to Lucknow. The diversions took place between 18:25 hrs and 20:00 hrs, as the conditions at the Delhi Airport remained unsuitable for safe landings and take-offs.
Also read: Rice and maize crops adapting to temperature changes but not wheat: Study
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

India Meteorological Department (IMD)thunderstorms

Recommended Articles

View All

India's largest tractor manufacturer looks to lightweight tractors for heavy market share gains

May 30, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest: Penalty imposed on the basis of omnibus notice is unsustainable

May 30, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

PE deals: Five deals in five months take total tally to $1.34 billion so far in 2023

May 29, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Nifty Bank hits a record high - Here's what lies ahead for the index

May 29, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read