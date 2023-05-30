Flight delays and disruptions in Delhi — thunderstorm unleashes heavy rainfall, strong winds

In addition to flight delays, the Delhi Airport has reported that a total of 10 flights have been diverted to nearby airports such as Jaipur and Lucknow due to the unfavorable weather conditions.

Delhi was struck by a powerful thunderstorm, unleashing heavy rainfall and fierce winds that swept through the entire national capital on Tuesday everning. The sudden downpour caused significant disruptions at the Delhi Airport, leading to delays and diversions of several flights.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at a cool 35.9 degrees Celsius, which was significantly below the normal average by five notches.

Over 20 domestic arrivals and 10 domestic departures have experienced delays due to the adverse weather conditions.