First Solar CEO lauds India's efforts on climate change; here's what he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris along with a few other world leaders during his three-day visit to the US. Also on his agenda were meetings with heads of several key US companies.

PM Modi sat down with Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar, manufacturer of solar panels, to discuss “why India is the right destination to invest in solar energy.”

"The subject of solar energy is very close to my heart, because it concerns the future of our planet. Met the CEO of @FirstSolar, Mr Mark Widmar and discussed why India is the right destination to invest in solar energy. Also talked about our green hydrogen mission," tweeted PM Modi.

Widmar and PM Modi had a series of beneficial discussions, reported ANI. Widmar lauded and appreciated India's efforts on renewable energy.

"If every country could embrace and emulate what India has done, our ability to hit these long term clinical objectives that are (sic) service, established in the Paris Accord won't be a problem," Wider said.

India has set ambitious plans for its renewable capacity as the world grapples with climate change and its devastating effects.

While India's current renewable capacity stands at over 100GW, the third largest in the world, it has set plans to expand its capacity. The country aims to reach 175 GW of renewable capacity, which includes 100GW of solar power by 2022. By 2030, India aims to reach a production capacity of 450 GW, through renewable energy. India's latest peak demand of electricity was just over 200 GW.

"I think India's leadership as it relates to being very aggressive in its commitment towards renewable energy for 50 gigawatts by the end of this decade, and enabling policies, and support that enabling domestic capability to ensure the most competitively advantaged and lowest cost way to deliver renewable energy into the market, should be replicated across all major markets around the globe," added Widar.

India's aim of expanding its renewable capacity will be bolstered by both private and public investments. India's richest man and largest company, Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Industries Ltd, have already committed to building a mega-renewable project to help India towards its renewable goals.

Widmar said, "With his leadership and what he has done to create a really strong balance between industrial policy as well as trade policy, makes it an ideal opportunity for companies like Solar, to establish manufacturing in India, and his commitment to ensuring domestic capabilities and ensuring his long- term climate goals and objectives with focus on energy independence and security."

Renewable energy capacity increases are essential the world over, if there is any hope to reach the goals set out in the Paris Climate Accords. But while India is aiming to expand its renewable capacity, the country is also expanding its fossil fuel capacity, not having committed to any net-zero emission pledges.