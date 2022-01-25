Explained: What is pumped-storage hydropower and how can it help India

Hydropower constitutes 11.9 percent of India’s power generation. But one of the key issues with hydropower is that during times of lean rainfall or slower flow of water sources, energy can become harder to generate.

Just as with other renewable sources of energy, there is no easy and effective way to store energy that can be used during peak demand. While battery technologies are progressing, it’s not yet possible for the quantum of energy that hydro-energy plants are producing to be stored in batteries.

That’s where pumped-storage hydroelectricity (PSH) or pumped hydroelectric energy storage (PHES) comes in.

What is PSH?

Pumped-storage hydroelectricity (PSH) is a type of hydroelectricity storage system where the hydroelectricity plant stores energy in the form of the gravitational potential energy of water. This water is usually pumped from a lower elevation reservoir to a higher elevation reservoir. The energy for pumping the water to the higher elevation is provided from the turbines present in the system.

This allows the PSH system to act as a giant battery as it can recharge its store of energy and then use it for producing energy when it needs it.

Also read: How renewable energy startups are helping Indian farmers fight climate change

PSH is a common fixture in many hydro energy generations plants, particularly in countries where the storage of energy is important for meeting peak electricity demand. According to the 2021 edition of the Hydropower Market Report, 95 percent of all utility-scale energy storage in the US is in the form of PSH systems.

More importantly, PSH can also be used by other intermittent sources of renewable energy like solar, wind and so on to store their energy in a form where the energy can be used when it’s not possible to generate more energy.

The energy efficiency of the PSH systems is around 70-80 percent.

Also read: How you can make your windows generate electricity

How can it help India?

While India produces a significant amount of renewable power during periods of peak electricity demand, these sources cannot be tweaked to output much more power. By implementing PSH systems in various capacities, India can derive better value from its intermittent energy generation sources.

But while PSH is the best way for energy grids to store their energy, they still aren’t perfect. Just like normal hydroelectricity reservoirs, PSH reservoirs can have significant ecological impact on the area and its surroundings. It’s for this reason that PSH systems are often built around natural reservoirs.