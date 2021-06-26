  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Environment

Explained: Impact of Turkey sea snot on global climate and marine life

Updated : June 26, 2021 20:50:54 IST

Turkey’s Sea of Marmara has been covered in slimy mucous that has been blanketing all marine life since December
The ‘sea snot’ is a result of pollution, global warming, and overfishing
The cleanup effort is expected to take 3-5 years but full ecological recovery may be impossible
Explained: Impact of Turkey sea snot on global climate and marine life
Published : June 27, 2021 07:50 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,258 deaths in a day

India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,258 deaths in a day

This week in markets: Sensex, Nifty gain 1% each; banking index recover after 2 weeks of losses

This week in markets: Sensex, Nifty gain 1% each; banking index recover after 2 weeks of losses

Indian economy likely to grow between 8.4 and 10.1% in FY22: NCAER

Indian economy likely to grow between 8.4 and 10.1% in FY22: NCAER

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement