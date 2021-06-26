Explained: Impact of Turkey sea snot on global climate and marine life Updated : June 26, 2021 20:50:54 IST Turkey’s Sea of Marmara has been covered in slimy mucous that has been blanketing all marine life since December The ‘sea snot’ is a result of pollution, global warming, and overfishing The cleanup effort is expected to take 3-5 years but full ecological recovery may be impossible Published : June 27, 2021 07:50 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply