As climate change is altering ecosystems and scientists, experts, administrators are coming together to prevent a global catastrophe, there are some industries that will have to adapt to the new conditions in order to survive.

Wine-growing is one such sector.

The recent French wildfires consumed 73 wineries and 5 cooperatives among several acres of land. But wildfires are only one of the many issues for wineries.

Rising sea levels, erratic rainfall patterns, floods, increased average temperatures, disruption in weather patterns, can all contribute to the severely affected production of grapes and the process of making wine.

For winemaking, a process that can be affected by minute factors like the acidity of a particular batch of grapes, climate change is proving to be a massive challenge.

As a result, many wine producers are shifting to colder climates. The average temperatures in many traditional wine-growing areas are continuing to become too hot to sustainably continue to grow grapes that can be used in wines.

Other changes include using new varieties of grapes that are much more resistant to heat or using grapes that ripen earlier in the year before the summer heat can be in full swing.

Governments are already working to find ways to minimise the impact of climate change on this profitable and labour-intensive sector. Scientists have put forth innovative changes such as canopy management, drip irrigation techniques, deficit irrigation strategies, adoption of winter cover crops among others. But additional research is required to truly understand the full impact of climate change on wine production.

While traditional areas are now too warm for wine production, previously colder areas have now become suitable regions for wine production. In areas like Argentina and Chile, growers are moving to the coast and mountains.

While the wine-growing in Southern France might be considering moving to the nearby Alps or Pyrenees. At the same time, the UK is getting to be a better wine producer.

Of all the things it has wrought, a better quality of wine production in the UK may be the most sacrilegious act of climate change for the French after all.