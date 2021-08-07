Explained: Gulf Stream may be on verge of collapse. Here's how it will affect us

Gulf Stream, a major ocean current in the Atlantic Ocean and one of the planet's main potential tipping points, may be on the edge of a complete shutdown due to climate change, according to reports.

Climate scientists have warned Gulf of Stream is showing warning signs of a collapse. A research has found "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" of the currents. These currents are at their slowest points in the last 1,600 years. Researchers call them Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC).

The collapse of the current would trigger extreme weather events and possibly change the world as we know it.

What is AMOC?

The AMOC is a collection of currents that are driven on a global conveyor carrying warm waters from the tropics and bringing back cold water from the northern Atlantic.

These currents are driven by differences in temperature, salinity and density. It is formed by parts of several large currents like the Gulf Stream, the North Atlantic Current and the Labrador Current, among others. The current also exerts a significant portion of control on the sea level of the North Atlantic.

The AMOC is responsible for regulating the temperatures of regions around the Atlantic Ocean -- eastern North America, eastern South America, West Africa, and Western Europe. The currents are even theorised to be a part of a global system of currents that connect all the major oceans with each other.

The waters begin their journey from the tropical regions, from where warm waters travel towards the colder poles. The warmer water, as it is carried by the AMOC, warms up Western Europe, as well as portions of eastern North America.

The warm waters regulate the temperatures of these regions by heating them up. As the waters travel further north, the warm water evaporates, leaving behind cold and dense water that slowly sinks into the ocean. These cold-water currents are then carried back to the tropics, where they rise and warm-up leading to moisture-laden rainfall.

The AMOC is a complex and large system, and its effects are felt as far as India and other South Asian regions, where the AMOC bolsters the monsoons and interacts with other important currents in the Indian Ocean.

The AMOC also has other important ecological functions. It is the largest carbon sink in the Northern Hemisphere. It carries up to 25 percent of the northward global atmosphere-ocean heat transport in the Northern Hemisphere.

Why is the AMOC collapsing?

While numerous studies have shown that the AMOC has been weakening over the last 1,600 years, the recent study shows that the current may be on the verge of collapse.

“The signs of destabilisation being visible already is something that I wouldn’t have expected and that I find scary,” said Niklas Boers from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, who was part of the study.

The AMOC is fuelled by differences in temperature, salinity and density of water. But as massive amounts of ice sheets melt in Greenland and the poles, the current is being infused with cold freshwater. The influx of cold, dense freshwater gradually weakens the AMOC.

At the same time, the extra heat from the tropics also disturbs the equilibrium of the current. For being such a large system, the currents are also sensitive to climate change.

As more emissions are released into the atmosphere, the subsequent increase in temperature disturbs and weakens the AMOC further.

“So the only thing to do is keep emissions as low as possible. The likelihood of this extremely high-impact event happening increases with every gram of CO2 that we put into the atmosphere,” Boers said.

What happens when the AMOC weakens?

The collapse of the AMOC can have a globally catastrophic impact. Parts of western Europe and eastern North America that were warmed by the currents would experience a massive decline in their temperatures, resulting in severe climate events. The last time the AMOC entered a weakened state, it triggered a mini-ice age over the Northern Hemisphere near the Atlantic Ocean that lasted a millennium. The sea levels would also surge following the collapse of the stream near the North Atlantic coast.

The weakening of the AMOC would lead to disruptions in rain patterns in South America, Africa and even, South East Asia. Due to its complex nature, the AMOC would even trigger a rapid meltdown of the ice sheets in the Antarctic, while disrupting the rains and weather patterns that sustain the Amazon forests. Additionally, 0.7 gigatons of carbon will no longer be sequestered annually by the AMOC, as it halts.

“It’s something you just can’t (allow to) happen,” added Boers.

Though hyperbolised and dramatised for entertainment, the scenario of the AMOC shutting down was captured in the 2004 American climate science fiction disaster film, The Day After Tomorrow, with reasonable scientific accuracy.

How will this affect India?

In India, the collapse of the AMOC would certainly cause disruptions in the monsoons. The monsoons would be more erratic, with bigger storms, intense droughts and at the same time, heavier rainfall in short amounts of time.

The complete shutdown of the AMOC could also lead to other butterfly effects that could further destabilise the major ocean currents present in the Indian Ocean and lead to their own cascading environment cataclysms.

The exact date and time of the collapse are not known and it is also not certain whether the AMOC would collapse fully or even its weakening can lead to significant devastation.

