Explained: 12 South African cheetahs to land in India; what we know about second phase of the project

India will receive 12 African cheetahs from South Africa on Saturday. As part of India’s cheetah restoration project, seven male and five female cheetahs will arrive at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav said. This is the second ‘shipment’ of African cheetahs that India will receive in a bid to reintroduce the animal back into the country.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft C17, also known as Globe Master, took off from Hindon airport at 6 am today. It will reach Johannesburg’s OR Tambo airport on Thursday evening and take off with the 12 cheetahs on Friday evening. The cheetahs will arrive in India on Saturday.

IAF's C-17 Globemaster took off for SA from Hindon airbase today morning to bring 12 cheetahs to the country. IAF not charging any amount for this task. On Feb 18, the cheetahs will be released in Kuno National Park by Union min Bhupendra Yadav &MP CM Chouhan:SP Yadav,DG Wildlife — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

Cheetahs in India

India’s own species of cheetah, the Asiatic cheetah was declared extinct in 1948 though unconfirmed sightings existed until the later 1950s. Today, however, the Asiatic cheetah population is decimated with less than 15 adult cheetahs being accounted for in the world, all of which are located in Iran. The Asiatic cheetah once inhabited a range from the eastern edges of the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt all the way to the northeastern reaches of India and from the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula to the Caspian Sea in the north.

At one point, cheetahs numbered thousands in India. The Asiatic cheetah was formally known as the Indian Cheetah until its extinction in the country. Mughal Emperor Akbar was reported to have a menagerie of over 1,000 cheetahs. The entire global population of the animal is under 9,000 today. The animal’s name itself was derived from the Sanskrit word for ‘spotted’, chitraka. Even today, ‘cheeta’ and its variations are used as vernacular words to mean any large spotted cat like the jaguar or leopard.

Why are cheetahs being brought to India?

The cheetah reintroduction program is part of the Indian government’s effort to reintroduce the animal back into the Indian subcontinent. The cheetah is the only large cat that was completely hunted to extinction in India. Discussions around bringing the animal back to the country have been floated since the animal’s reported extinction in the country. In the 1970s, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tasked the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to request the Shah of Iran for some of the Asiatic Cheetahs in the country. Iran still had a relatively healthy population of the animal. However, talks fell through due to the Emergency in India as well as the overthrowing of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Plans then shifted to bring cheetahs from African countries like Kenya, Namibia, and South Africa but did not result in any concrete decisions for numerous reasons. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA government had approved ‘Project Cheetah’ but was blocked by the Supreme Court. The objections from the apex court were only cleared in 2020 when the court allowed the government to reintroduce a small cheetah population on an experimental basis.

Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, which was specially created to introduce a new enclave of the Asiatic lion apart away from Gir National park, was selected as the location for the introduction of the new cheetah population. In July 2022, eight cheetahs, five males, and three females were gifted by Namibia and introduced into the park. The cheetahs were fitted with radio collars and carefully monitored.

The cheetahs have adapted well to their surroundings in Kuno and all the animals are keeping well except one named 'Sasa’, said Additional Director General (Project Tiger) and Member Secretary of National Tiger Conservation Authority, SP Yadav. The new cheetahs are being brought after South Africa and India signed an agreement in January.

What do the experts think?

While some conservationists are excited at the prospect of another cheetah population being established, others are not too enthused about India’s reintroduction attempts.

“What cheetahs need more than anything is protected space. India offers a wonderful opportunity for the cheetah in terms of protected space,” said Dr Adrian Tordiffe to The New York Times. Dr. Tordiffe is a wildlife veterinarian in South Africa who was involved with preparing the 12 cheetahs to be sent to India. By creating separate populations from critically endangered animals like the cheetah, conservationists hope to reduce the risk of an entire species being lost due to epizootic or panzootic outbreaks.

However, others question India’s ability to take care of the new cheetah population as overpopulation, reduction in forest cover and reduced habitats remain a concern. “I do not see this ‘rewilding’ of free-ranging cheetahs in India. It is more of a PR exercise,” said Ullas Karanth to NYT. Karanth is a conservation zoologist at the Center for Wildlife Studies, Bengaluru, and one of the foremost experts on tiger conservation in the country.

Conservationists worry about the size of the Kuno National Park, as wild African cheetahs have extensive ranges of habitat, as well as high mortality rates due to both poachers and local wildlife.

“Average cheetah density in the best of the habitats in Africa is 1 per 100 square kilometres. Based on an extrapolation using the density data from Africa, science informs us that seven to eight cheetahs, to a maximum of 10 cheetahs can reside within the 748-square-kilometer KNP,” said wildlife biologist Ravi Chellam to VOA News.