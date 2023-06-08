EU accepts WTO agreement on fisheries subsidies, calls it a win for environment protection

The WTO agreement on fisheries subsidies, emphasising sustainability and combating harmful practices. It brings the total acceptances to 34 out of 164 WTO members, marking progress towards global sustainable fishing.

The European Union (EU) has announced its formal acceptance of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreement on fisheries subsidies, representing all 27 member states. This decision Is seen hailed as a significant victory for environmental protection and multilateralism by the EU. The EU's acceptance of the agreement brings it one step closer to it being enforced and contributes to the fulfilment of Target 14.6 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The EU emphasised that this agreement plays a crucial role in ensuring that fisheries subsidies prioritise sustainability as their primary objective, thus preventing the depletion of ocean resources and fish stocks that are essential for the livelihoods of coastal communities worldwide. Valdis Dombrovskis, the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, stated that accepting the agreement will help to combat detrimental practices such as illegal fishing, ultimately turning the tide on these harmful activities.

For the agreement to come into effect, it requires the completion of domestic ratification processes by at least two-thirds of the 164 WTO members. The EU's acceptance of the agreement brings the total number of WTO members who have embraced the agreement to 34. This progress marks a significant milestone in the path toward realising sustainable fishing practices globally.

The agreement on fisheries subsidies, which was concluded during the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference in June 2022, holds the distinction of being the first multilateral trade agreement to prioritise sustainability in the context of fisheries. It specifically prohibits government subsidies to support illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing, as well as subsidies for fishing activities in unregulated high seas areas. Additionally, the agreement extends its prohibition on subsidies to cover the most vulnerable fish stocks. These provisions aim to address the harmful practice of reflagging fishing vessels to evade regulations and exploit resources without accountability.

The EU's acceptance of the WTO agreement on Fisheries subsidies demonstrates its commitment to promoting sustainable practices within the fishing industry. By championing the objectives outlined in this agreement, the EU is taking a significant step toward safeguarding marine ecosystems and ensuring the well-being of coastal communities worldwide. As more nations ratify the agreement, its impact will only grow, leading to a more sustainable and responsible future for oceans and the communities that depend on them.