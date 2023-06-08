EU accepts WTO agreement on fisheries subsidies, calls it a win for environment protection

The WTO agreement on fisheries subsidies, emphasising sustainability and combating harmful practices. It brings the total acceptances to 34 out of 164 WTO members, marking progress towards global sustainable fishing.

The European Union (EU) has announced its formal acceptance of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreement on fisheries subsidies, representing all 27 member states. This decision Is seen hailed as a significant victory for environmental protection and multilateralism by the EU. The EU's acceptance of the agreement brings it one step closer to it being enforced and contributes to the fulfilment of Target 14.6 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The EU emphasised that this agreement plays a crucial role in ensuring that fisheries subsidies prioritise sustainability as their primary objective, thus preventing the depletion of ocean resources and fish stocks that are essential for the livelihoods of coastal communities worldwide. Valdis Dombrovskis, the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, stated that accepting the agreement will help to combat detrimental practices such as illegal fishing, ultimately turning the tide on these harmful activities.

For the agreement to come into effect, it requires the completion of domestic ratification processes by at least two-thirds of the 164 WTO members. The EU's acceptance of the agreement brings the total number of WTO members who have embraced the agreement to 34. This progress marks a significant milestone in the path toward realising sustainable fishing practices globally.