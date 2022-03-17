Environment ministry unveils rejuvenation plan for 13 rivers; all you need to know

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change recently released a detailed report on the rejuvenation programme for 13 major Indian rivers. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) aims to introduce forest interventions to ensure that rivers have a continuous clean flow, with cleaner banks to improve aquatic biomes and livelihoods.

Over Rs 19,000 crore will be spent over the next five years on various forest interventions to help these rivers. The 13 rivers chosen for rejuvenation are the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Yamuna, Brahmaputra, Narmada, Godavari, Mahanadi, Krishna, Cauvery, and Luni. The DPR also deals with the numerous tributaries that each river has.

The DPR has been prepared by the Forest Research Institute (FRI) under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun, which had also prepared the DPR for the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).

“Each river has numerous tributaries -- Jhelum has 24, Chenab has 17, Rabi has 6, Brahmaputra has 30, Mahanadi has 7 and Krishna has 13 etc -- so we have looked at the entire network of the rivers. Apart from the rejuvenation of the rivers themselves, there are several other important issues which will be tackled through the project, including reversal of desertification, the preservation of biodiversity and the protection of wildlife in these areas,” said Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Forestry interventions will be spread across different catchment areas of natural, agricultural or urban landscapes. A total of 667 treatments and plantation models have been planned for the 13 rivers. The project expects to observe a noticeable increase of forest cover by 7,417.36 sq km and an increase of ground water recharge of 1,889.89 million cubic meters annually.