Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, while inaugurating the BCG Centre for Sustainable Earth on Monday, emphasized on the importance of striking a balance between environmental protection and economic expansion.

Speaking to the audience at the Centre, he stressed that climate change presents India with significant problems while he also declared that "Climate is the agenda of greatest importance for the government".

He highlighted the significance of bio-ethanol in the transition to green energy, saying that producing green hydrogen should be the nation's top goal. Reduced capital expenditures are also necessary for green energy initiatives, Gadkari said.

While anticipating Toyota's debut next month, Gadkari stated that automakers will soon introduce flex-fuel engines, which can operate on many fuels.

An alternative fuel known as flex- fuel blends petrol with either methanol or ethanol. Bio-ethanol, which is produced from rice, corn, and sugarcane juice, is used to make ethanol, which is said to be cleaner than petrol or diesel.

He also mentioned how companies are now lamenting their earlier disregard of electric automobiles.

Additionally, he stated that there is a possibility of green substitutes for cement and steel. He further noted that bamboo can be a viable green option for construction and textiles.