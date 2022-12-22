English
Elon Musk shares images of gigantic Supercharger station powered by solar energy

Elon Musk shares images of gigantic Supercharger station powered by solar energy

Elon Musk shares images of gigantic Supercharger station powered by solar energy
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 22, 2022 11:17:35 AM IST (Published)

Although the Tesla chief did not reveal more details about the Supercharger station, it could be the image of the first V4 Supercharger which is expected to come up in Arizona. The Supercharger station is believed to be powered by solar panels and megapack batteries

Giving a glimpse of the future of charging, electric carmaker Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted an image of a gigantic Supercharger station with a large array of solar panels on top. “Sustainable cars powered by sustainable energy,” Musk wrote on Twitter while sharing the image. Although the Tesla chief did not reveal more details about the Supercharger station, it could be the image of the first V4 Supercharger which is expected to come up in Arizona.

The Supercharger station is believed to be powered by solar panels and megapack batteries. In September, there were reports that a new Supercharger V4 site was going to come up in Yuma County, Arizona. Images of a construction site shared by a Tesla aficionado on Twitter showed that the station would have 40 stalls, plus two 4500 square foot solar arrays and a Megapack. Tesla, however, did not comment on the authenticity of the site.

The electric car maker is believed to be ramping up production of the new charger which will be deployed across the US soon. The new charger is likely to come with a higher charge rate and a solution to allow CCS charging for non-Tesla electric vehicles. At present, the Supercharger V3 has a charge rate of 250 kW. The Supercharger V4 could come with increased deployment of energy storage and solar power at charging stations.

 

Tesla’s plan to power all Supercharger stations with solar and batteries has been in the works for a long time. In 2017, Musk had announced that the company planned to deploy more battery and solar systems with Version 3 of the Supercharger. He had later said that the company planned to disconnect almost all Superchargers from the electricity grid.

Despite the plans, rollout of the Superchargers with solar panels has been significantly delayed.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
