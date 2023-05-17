Why is Elon Musk getting an independent audit for Tesla's supply chain

Electrical vehicles and other devices and their rechargeable batteries are often powered by cobalt because of its high capacity as well as good electrochemical performance. The demand for the mineral has increased following the rise in EVs and consumer electronics.

Tesla will conduct a third-party audit for its cobalt supply chain to ensure there is no child labour involved, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk revealed to his shareholders at the annual meeting.

Electrical vehicles and other devices using rechargeable batteries are often powered by cobalt because of its high capacity as well as good electrochemical performance. The demand for the mineral has increased following the rise in EVs and consumer electronics.

Over 70 percent of the cobalt in the world is found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while 15-30 percent of the Congolese cobalt is produced via artisanal and small-scale mining, according to the World Economic Forum.