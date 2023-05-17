Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsWhy is Elon Musk getting an independent audit for Tesla's supply chain

Why is Elon Musk getting an independent audit for Tesla's supply chain

Why is Elon Musk getting an independent audit for Tesla's supply chain
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shloka Badkar  May 17, 2023 10:40:09 AM IST (Published)

Electrical vehicles and other devices and their rechargeable batteries are often powered by cobalt because of its high capacity as well as good electrochemical performance. The demand for the mineral has increased following the rise in EVs and consumer electronics.

Tesla will conduct a third-party audit for its cobalt supply chain to ensure there is no child labour involved, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk revealed to his shareholders at the annual meeting.

Electrical vehicles and other devices using rechargeable batteries are often powered by cobalt because of its high capacity as well as good electrochemical performance. The demand for the mineral has increased following the rise in EVs and consumer electronics.
Over 70 percent of the cobalt in the world is found in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while 15-30 percent of the Congolese cobalt is produced via artisanal and small-scale mining, according to the World Economic Forum.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X