El Nino effect: Tamil Nadu to witness extreme rain spells till 2030, finds study

Tamil Nadu's coastline will receive erratic and extreme rain spells till 2030 due to the El Nino effect, reveals a new joint study by the Department of Physics at Anna University and the Chennai Institute of Technology. The findings come in the wake of unexpected rain spells in the state last month, flooding some streets in knee-deep water.

The researchers have said that the probability of heavy rain spells is extremely high in Tamil Nadu, which has a coastal line of 1,076 km. The change in rain patterns is a consequence of global warming.

The study has also triggered concerns with regard to the city's "inadequate" infrastructure. After heavy rain spells in November, some streets in Chennai were inundated for a week. Experts say that the infrastructure built in the past 15 years is only good for tackling 5 cm per hour rainfall but will prove insufficient if heavy rainfall batters the city.

Earlier, in October, a report by the Centre had also highlighted the extreme rain pattern in the whole country. It stated that while extremely heavy rainfall events have increased, the total monsoon rainfall has actually decreased by 6 percent over the past 60 years.

Another data compiled by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed that while India's annual rainfall appears 'normal' in its entirety, it is not evenly distributed. The weather body said that heavy rainfall events were recorded at some places while the others recorded a deficit, making their average a 'normal' amount of precipitation.

In 2021, India recorded a healthy 110 percent rainfall in June, an average 93 percent in July, a poor 76 percent in August, and a flood-triggering of 135 percent in September, according to IMD data.

