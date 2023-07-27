El Nino effect is peaking at the moment, says Skymet

As the monsoon season progresses, the impacts of El Nino and the evolving weather patterns demand careful observation and analysis. The recent insights provided by GP Sharma and Sunil Kamble shed light on the current state of the monsoon and its effects on various regions in India.

GP Sharma, the President of Meteorology & Climate Change at Skymet, highlighted the peaking of the El Nino effect. He said El Nino is there and is almost peaking at the moment and it will remain so in August. But it is not just El Nino that make it worse for the monsoon. There are some other parameters also like atmosphere–ocean coupling but that has not happened so far.

Sharma predicted a temporary reduction in rainfall across India in the next few days. The monsoon trough, a key factor influencing the distribution of rainfall, is expected to shift northward, leading to a decrease in the intensity of rainfall.

He said, "Just count after about three days or so pan India rainfall, it is going to take a little plunge below normal for at least couple of days. Monsoon trough will be shifting northward and it is going to reduce the rainfall. This deluge that we have in the last about in 7-10 days, we will get rid of that very soon.”

Sharma added, “We are more watchful for the second half of the monsoon. El Nino still there, IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) still not behaving. These two parameters put together invariably they have not been fierce in the past, at least not in the last 25 years. But if its fierce, this time would be a good thing, but doesn't look like; it is still very, very critical. El Nino is building up, IOD also not see support. So no, we are not revising the focus at this moment.”

Sunil Kamble, Head of the IMD in Mumbai, discussed the incessant rainfall that the city and its neighbouring regions have been experiencing. He mentioned that Mumbai and the north and south Konkan regions have received significant rainfall over the past two days.

Kamble said, “Since last two days, we are getting very good rainfall over Mumbai and north and south Konkan and this rain is likely to continue for next two days and after two days we are expecting little relief, means rainfall intensity will reduce after two days.”

He added, “Yesterady actually we have issued the red alert for Mumbai and we have noticed that Colaba our observatory has recorded 223 millimeter rain whereas most of the places we have got more than one 150 millimeter rain in Suburb also.”

According to Kamble, Maharashtra experienced normal rainfall across most regions, while Mumbai received excess rainfall compared to the usual levels.