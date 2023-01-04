English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment News

ED attaches over Rs 10 crore assets in resort scam involving ex Maha minister Anil Parab

ED attaches over Rs 10-crore assets in resort scam involving ex-Maha minister Anil Parab

ED attaches over Rs 10-crore assets in resort scam involving ex-Maha minister Anil Parab
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anushka Sharma  Jan 4, 2023 6:51:55 PM IST (Published)

The probe pertains to Dapoli resort, which is allegedly illegal. The former minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) leader, Anil Parab, allegedly wangled a permit to use land meant for agricultural use. The ED had started the investigation under the the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a complaint from the Environment Ministry.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, January 4, said it has attached assets worth over Rs 10 crore in connection with the money laundering investigation against the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader and former Maharashtra minister, Anil Parab, and others. The probe pertains to the the Dapoli resort, which is allegedly illegal; and Parab was allegedly embroiled in corruption in the run-up to the resort’s construction.

Recommended Articles

View All
No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

According to the ANI News Agency, the ED has initiated an investigation in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a complaint filed by the Ministry of Environmental Forest and Climate Change against Anil Dattatray Parab.


The investigation revealed that Anil Parab, in connivance with his close aide, Sadanand Kadam, got an illegal permission from local SDO office for conversion of use of land from agricultural to non-agricultural purpose, and constructed the resort in violation of CRZ norms.

Fifty eight-year-old Parab is a Shiv Sena leader from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the party. An advocate by profession, Parab is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the upper house of the legislature, and has held transport and parliamentary affairs portfolios in the state. 

Also read: Maharashtra passes Lokayukta Bill — now CM, ministers are under anti-corruption law

He was inducted into the state Cabinet by then chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in December 2019.  In June 2021, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had lodged a complaint against Parab accusing him of illegally constructing the Dapoli resort in Ratnagiri district.

Earlier, this year, the agency conducted raids at seven location linked to Parab, including Mumbai, Dapoli, Pune and Ratnagiri. A case of cheating was registered against Parab in Dapoli Police Station in Ratnagiri district under sections 420 and 34 of Indian Penal code (IPC). In November, ED summoned Parab’s close aide Sadanand Kadam in connection with the case.

Also Read: ED seizes assets worth over ₹205 crore from Chennai-based company in money-laundering case

ED attaches over Rs 10-crore assets in resort scam involving ex-Maha minister Anil Parab

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

climate changecorruptionenforcement directorate (ED)RatnagiriShiv Sena

Next Article

Delhi records 'coldest day of this season' — check list of states where severe cold wave alert has been issued

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X