Economic Survey: India's progress in tackling climate change

India has enhanced its climate action 'manifold' despite the adverse effects of COVID-19 pandemic, said the latest Economic Survey tabled in the country's Parliament on Tuesday, ahead of the annual budget.

The survey identified climate change as a global "hot-button issue" that is critical to India's economy and its goals. It added that India currently spearheads one of the "most robust climate actions" through its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement.

Here's the progress in the eight missions under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC):

National Solar Mission: India reached a solar power capacity of 61.62 GW installed by October 2022. The country also achieved its target of receiving 40 percent of installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030, ie., nine years ahead of schedule.

National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency: The government reported that it has integrated its development goals with its "ambitious" climate action goals in the form of higher energy saving targeting of 6.63 million tonnes of oil equivalent notified in the PAT cycle-VII in October 2021. A PAT or Perform, Achieve, Trade scheme is a regulatory instrument to reduce energy consumption in energy intensive industries with an associated market-based mechanism to enhance cost effectiveness through certification of tradable conserved energy, the International Energy Agency explains.

National Mission on Sustainable Habitat: The government made 721 kilometres of metro rail network operational by August 2022. Additionally, 6.28 million toilets in individual homes and a over 621,000 community and public toilets were constructed by April 2022.

National Mission for a Green India: The government has set aside Rs 626.96 crore to meet its afforestation targets over an area of 2.1 lakh hectare. Afforestation is the process of establishing new forests on land not previously forested.

National Water Mission: The 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain' focusing on rainwater harvesting and conserving was launched in March 2022. The Ministry of Jal Shakti which took on the nation-wide campaign was allocated Rs 86,189 crore in the 2022 Budget.

National Mission on Strategic Knowledge for Climate Change: Twelve Centres of Excellence for climate change were created and strengthened in June 2021.

National Mission for Sustaining Himalayan Ecosystems: An inter-university consortium was constituted and eight major research and development programmes were initiated.

National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture: The government met key targets for financial year ending March 2023 of covering 0.15 lakh hectare under organic farming and 1 million hectare under micro irrigation.

Furthermore, the Chief Economic Adviser, Anantha Nageswaran, also lauded the government's efforts to expand the area under mangroves through the implementation of the National Coastal Mission Programme on ‘Conservation and Management of Mangroves and Coral Reefs.’

Year Mangrove cover in sq km 2009 4,639 2011 4,663 2013 4,628 2015 4,740 2017 4,921 2019 4,975 2021 4,992

To meet the demands of affordable climate finance, India has also mobilised private capital to issue green bonds. According to the latest available data from Securities and Exchanges Board of India, 15 Indian corporates have issued green bonds worth Rs 4,539 crore from 2017 to September 2022. These bonds generate proceeds for investment in environmentally sustainable and climate-suitable projects.

What are the Centre's goals?

India has a Net Zero Pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021 at COP26. Net zero implies the cutting of greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible.

The updated NDC aims to reduce emissions intensity of its GDP by 45 percent by 2030 from 2005 levels, the survey reported.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India aims to be energy independent by 2047. The Economic Survey announces that the country aims to have about 50 percent cumulative electric power installed capacity to be derived from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources by 2030.