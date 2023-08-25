CNBC TV18
Terms and Conditions

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Warangal in Telangana

Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Warangal in Telangana

Telangana is a poll-bound state with assembly elections due within the next four months.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 25, 2023 10:13:32 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Warangal in Telangana
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Telangana's Warangal in the wee hours of Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. No deaths or damage to property has been reported so far.

The NCS on August 25 alerted that a tremor was felt in Bhadradri Kothagudem at 4:43 a.m. on Friday morning. It struck at the latitude 18.04 degrees north and longitude 80.80 degrees east.
The quake had a depth of 30 km and a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 & Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 127km E of Warangal, Telangana, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
Telangana is a poll-bound state with assembly elections due within the next four months.
