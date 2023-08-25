Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Warangal in Telangana

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Telangana's Warangal in the wee hours of Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. No deaths or damage to property has been reported so far.

The NCS on August 25 alerted that a tremor was felt in Bhadradri Kothagudem at 4:43 a.m. on Friday morning. It struck at the latitude 18.04 degrees north and longitude 80.80 degrees east.

The quake had a depth of 30 km and a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 & Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 127km E of Warangal, Telangana, India," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 & Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km ,Location: 127km E of Warangal, Telangana, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/zWYrykFgwj@ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/LQ9dsnoOCP — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 24, 2023

Telangana is a poll-bound state with assembly elections due within the next four months.