Earth's temperature could rise by 2.7°C, posing extreme heat risk to India's population: Study

If current efforts to combat climate change remain unchanged, the Earth could experience a temperature increase of 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, according to a recent study conducted by researchers at the Global Systems Institute, University of Exeter, and Nanjing University.

This rise in temperature poses the greatest risk of extreme heat to India's population. The study reveals that assuming a future population of 9.5 billion, approximately 600 million people in India would be exposed to extreme heat.

However, the study also highlights that if global warming can be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a significant portion of the global population—around one-sixth—could be spared from extreme heat compared to a 2.7-degree Celsius warming scenario.