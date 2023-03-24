Earth Hour 2023: Time, Date, and all you need to know

Earth Hour is observed on the last Saturday of March and this year it will be observed on March 25 at 8.30 pm local time. Supporters in more than 190 countries and territories will take part in the Earth Hour event this year.

Every year, millions of people across the globe take part in the worldwide event of 'Earth Hour' to raise awareness about climate change challenges and energy conservation by switching off all lights and electric appliances at their homes and offices for an hour.

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) organises the event to mobilise the masses to Give an Hour for Earth, as part of efforts to create the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth’ and to show support and solidarity towards the cause.

Date and Time

Earth Hour is observed on the last Saturday of March and this year it will be observed on March 25 at 8.30 pm local time.

History

The Earth Hour event was first introduced as a symbolic lights out event in 2007 by the WWF Sydney and its partners. On the day, people in Australia were encouraged to participate in the event, to raise awareness about climate change. The first observance was organised on March 31, 2007, in Sydney at 7:30 pm, local time and a year later, the Earth Hour was held internationally on March 29.

Since then, the event’s popularity has increased, and it has been held every year on the last Saturday of March.

Significance

Supporters in more than 190 countries and territories will take part in the Earth Hour event and take action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.

In its 17th year, Earth Hour has become more than a lights out event. It has become a catalyst for positive environmental impact, which aims to drive major legislative changes through the power of people and collective action, as per the official website of the event.

Even though turning the lights off for an hour does not have much impact on the yearly emissions, the act on a collective scale done in solidarity may serve as a wakeup call for people around the world.

WWF’s Earth Hour 2023 is calling on individuals, communities, and businesses to switch off their lights and spend 60 minutes doing something positive for the planet.

Hundreds of local celebrity influencers are set to show their support and several events have been planned on March 25 to create awareness on conservation efforts.

This year, WWF-Mongolia will host a sustainable fashion show featuring upcycled redesigned clothes and WWF-Latvia will host its traditional Earth Hour concert and nature hikes.