Earth Hour 2023: Ricky Kej named face of the campaign for India

Earth Hour 2023: Besides Ricky Kej, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and composer Nakash Aziz have also joined the Earth Hour campaign as goodwill ambassadors.

Earth Hour, World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) flagship event, is a collective movement to raise awareness on the biodiversity and climate challenges that our planet is facing. This year, the global conservation organisation is set to make the Earth Hour, the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth.’ It has named three-time Grammy award winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej as the ‘Face of Earth Hour India 2023.’ Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and musician Nakash Aziz have also joined the campaign as goodwill ambassadors.

This year, Earth Hour will be observed on March 25 between 8.30-9.30 pm. WWF and the participating environmental organisations have appealed to the public to switch off all electrical appliances and non-essential lights for an hour.

Ricky Kej, with support from WWF India, will vocalise the campaign to get more people to join Earth Hour 2023 and provide 60 minutes of global unity.

Joining him as goodwill ambassador will be Sudarsan Pattnaik, a world-renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee. Pattanik has been spreading the message of protecting the environment and Nature, among many other social causes, through his art form.

Also, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar will talk about his journey towards adopting sustainable food habits and his ideas on how we can avoid food wastage to support the cause.

The Earth Hour India 2023 will feature Nakash Aziz, a renowned composer and singer, as another goodwill ambassador. Nakash Aziz has composed and sung the Earth Hour India jingle, which highlights love for Nature and the need to protect it.

This year, supporters in over 190 countries and territories are set to join hands to create the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth.’ The effort will be making a single Earth Hour into thousands and millions of hours of action and awareness and support grassroots environmental campaigns on the twin perils of biodiversity loss and climate change.