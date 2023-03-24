English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeenvironment NewsEarth Hour 2023: Ricky Kej named face of the campaign for India

Earth Hour 2023: Ricky Kej named face of the campaign for India

Earth Hour 2023: Ricky Kej named face of the campaign for India
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 8:05:16 PM IST (Updated)

Earth Hour 2023: Besides Ricky Kej, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and composer Nakash Aziz have also joined the Earth Hour campaign as goodwill ambassadors.

Earth Hour, World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) flagship event, is a collective movement to raise awareness on the biodiversity and climate challenges that our planet is facing. This year, the global conservation organisation is set to make the Earth Hour, the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth.’ It has named three-time Grammy award winning composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej as the ‘Face of Earth Hour India 2023.’ Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and musician Nakash Aziz have also joined the campaign as goodwill ambassadors.

Recommended Articles

View All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead

Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes

Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal

Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

This year, Earth Hour will be observed on March 25 between 8.30-9.30 pm. WWF and the participating environmental organisations have appealed to the public to switch off all electrical appliances and non-essential lights for an hour.


Ricky Kej, with support from WWF India, will vocalise the campaign to get more people to join Earth Hour 2023 and provide 60 minutes of global unity.

Joining him as goodwill ambassador will be Sudarsan Pattnaik, a world-renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee. Pattanik has been spreading the message of protecting the environment and Nature, among many other social causes, through his art form.

ALSO READ | World Meteorological Day 2023 — its importance in the time of climate crisis

Also, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar will talk about his journey towards adopting sustainable food habits and his ideas on how we can avoid food wastage to support the cause.

The Earth Hour India 2023 will feature Nakash Aziz, a renowned composer and singer, as another goodwill ambassador. Nakash Aziz has composed and sung the Earth Hour India jingle, which highlights love for Nature and the need to protect it.

ALSO READ | Amazon is not safe under Brazil’s new president – a roads plan could push it past its breaking point

This year, supporters in over 190 countries and territories are set to join hands to create the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth.’ The effort will be making a single Earth Hour into thousands and millions of hours of action and awareness and support grassroots environmental campaigns on the twin perils of biodiversity loss and climate change. 

ALSO READ | Major Himalayan rivers like Indus, Ganges and Brahmaputra will see their flows reduced as glaciers recede: UN Chief

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Mar 24, 2023 7:42 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

climate changeEarth Hourwwf

Next Article

Earth Hour 2023: Time, Date, and all you need to know

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X